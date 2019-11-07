DuBOIS — A DuBois-based band will celebrate the debut of its new album in the town they call home this month.
“Secret Eyes,” formerly a four-member band of DuBois natives called “Ahimsa Sunrise,” started in 2014 with three of the same musicians, as well as Eric Lewis, lead guitarist from Greensburg, said drummer Patrick Gallagher. Seth Cooper is the band’s singer and guitarist and Brian Caine is the bass guitarist.
The band signed with InVogue Records out of Findlay, Ohio, June 14, according to Gallagher. Their new album, “Holding On,” will debut Nov. 1.
The band will host an “Album Release Party Show” at 9 p.m. at Coyote Joe’s bar on West Long Avenue Nov. 30.
“We enjoy seeing our community supporting the art of music,” Cooper said. “We would love for our hometown fans to learn every word of every song. Come to the show and sing your heart out.”
Cooper said this is the best music the band has ever released.
“We worked on this album for a while to finally get it right,” he said. “We couldn’t be more excited and proud to finally put this record out on a good label. It showcases something for everyone, and we are truly proud of this one.”
The hometown support the band receives from the DuBois area means a lot, Cooper says, since its music has been a part of the local scene for more than 17 years now.
“It means the world to us to be able to come back home and always feel the love,” he said. “It’s where we are from and it’s our home — it always will be. This town shaped us and we have some fantastic memories playing shows here.”
For more information about “Secret Eyes” and their music, visit the Facebook page.