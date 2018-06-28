DuBOIS — Pennsylvania Secretary of Aging Teresa Osborne was on hand Tuesday in Sandy Township to help recognize the first ECHO Cottage in the state.
“On behalf of Governor Wolf, it truly is a privilege for me to be with you here this afternoon celebrating,” Osborne said. “Needless to say, the vision and the pursuit of safe, affordable housing for seniors in this community has been incredibly impressive to witness.”
Clearfield County, Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, its Mature Resources Foundation, have worked with a number of local and state partners to bring an ECHO cottage to the community.
“It’s recognized, trust me when I tell you, it is recognized that their shared vision would not have become a reality if it were not also for the support of Don Robertson and Gary Peterson,” said Osborne.
“Mr. Peterson, your sincere desire to live and age well, to maintain your independence, to be close to family, and to share your story is an example to others, and even though you just reminded me not to call you Mr. or sir, you deserve that respect because it’s an incredibly emotional day for everyone who’s gathered to know that you have this opportunity, that you are courageously willing to share your story with others,” she said.
Osborne also acknowledged Don and Kim Robertson, Peterson’s daughter and son-in-law, and the Robertsons’ daughter, Rayanna Robertson, for their willingness to serve as ECHO Cottage hosts.
“If by putting this cottage behind me on your property to support your dad and father-in-law, your grandfather, so that he can live in close proximity while also maintaining his autonomy and privacy, along with his dog Whitey, is an example, an incredible example to other Pennsylvania families, underscoring the critical caregiving role that families play in the lives of their aging loved ones. So thank you for your support and your efforts,” Osborne said.
By 2020, Osborne said one in four people in Pennsylvania will be age 60 or older.
“We all want what every senior today wants and what the seniors of tomorrow want, we all want to live in everyday life,” she said. “To live, to age well in the setting of our choice, accessing the services that we need, and to be treated with the dignity and respect that we deserve. We all want that, and in particular, we want it today for our seniors. For no one wants a cookie-cutter approach to where they should live, or to what their support system should look like, or what their healthcare should look like. In this partnership, this partnership that you have created here in Clearfield County, a partnership that today indeed gives birth to the first ECHO Cottage on Pennsylvania soil.”
Osborne said Clearfield County is empowering an older Pennsylvanian to maintain his independence, to remain engaged as a member of a community and to be provided with privacy, with proximity to his family, a family readily available to render emotional support, social interaction, and, when needed, protection.
“Individually and collectively your purposeful pursuit to identify and implement a safe, affordable housing option for older residents of Clearfield County is indicative of the Wolf Administration’s committment to think creatively and work collaboratively,” Osborne said.
To all who have partnered on the project, Osborne said, “Thank you for your leadership, your passion in the vision we share to move beyond the status quo; to do more, to do it differently and to do it better. Our older Pennsylvanians, they built our communities, they raised their family, they defended our country in times of crisis. They deserve to have housing options of opportunities that provide them with safety and autonomy, and easy access to family, while providing them privacy and dignity.”
