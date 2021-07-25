DuBOIS – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that a section of Route 219 (West DuBois Avenue) in DuBois will be closed today. The road will be closed near the intersection with DuBois Street and a local detour will be in place. The closure is necessary to protect motorists and move equipment as demolition of a building (the wall on the East Side Sports Bar) located at the intersection takes place.
Closure details are:
Closure hours are from 11 a.m. on Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday.
PennDOT will reopen the road sooner if work progress allows.
The detour will use DuBois Street, Parkway Drive, Route 219/Liberty Boulevard, and Route 219 (West DuBois Avenue).
Drivers should anticipate travel delays depending on traffic volumes.
Part of the wall on the side of the sports bar collapsed on July 13 due to a heavy storm.