WEEDVILLE — Elk County students recently learned the importance of self awareness and physical self defense at Bennetts Valley Elementary School.
ROX (Ruling Our Experiences) is a nonprofit organization designed for girls in fifth through 12th grades. It’s been established in 150 schools and communities throughout the country. The ROX curriculum targets confidence, healthy relationships, body image, leadership development and academics.
Ashley Kline is a school counselor for Fox and Bennetts Valley Elementary Schools, and has been heading the ROX program for four years.
Each year, Kline hosts a self-defense event at Bennetts Valley Elementary School in Weedville. Overall, 25 students, mentors and teachers participated in two separate sessions in the gymnasium on Feb. 22.
Dr. Sibyl West travels from Pittsburgh to help Kline lead the session, she said, as well as two other instructors.
The ROX program encompasses 20 lessons, and two of those are included in the self-defense event — teaching the girls to be aware of their surroundings and to trust their voice and instincts, and learning different self-defense strategies for a crisis situation, Kline said. The girls and young women bring female role models as their guests.
“There are very few opportunities like this,” she said. “It opens a door of communication between girls and the important adults in their lives.”
She receives very positive feedback from the mentors, Kline said, who feel just as empowered as the students do.
“Many adult women have never had the opportunity to consider their worth and feel their strength,” she said. “Watching them explore this with the younger girls they influence is an inspiring experience.”
“For me, it’s so much more,” she said. “On the surface, we see these girls learning to defend themselves, but the deeper changes are what motivate me to bring this part of the program to our community.”
Kline has witnessed the culture of elementary schools change, she says, with the drama starting earlier. ROX gives her the tools to address these issues.
“They build relationships and become part of something bigger,” she said. “They learn to value themselves and their opinions while being respectful of others’ feelings and opinions, and develop the skills to maintain healthy relationships using effective communication.”
The physical self-defense lesson takes all the pieces and guides of the ROX program, Kline says, teaching the students to recognize unsafe situations and make the right choices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.