BROOKVILLE — Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania visited Brookville Tuesday to tour the Miller Fabrications Solution facility and see firsthand how a major job creator in the area has weathered the coronavirus pandemic that has strained so many industries this year.
Toomey toured the facility with Owner Dave Miller and President Eric Miller as they showed him how the company has innovated its ways of operations. One of Toomey’s main focuses in this tour was to see how major facilities are fairing in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is a tough year for most American, most Pennsylvania businesses,” Toomey said. “But this is a company that’s been adapting to the circumstances, and was able to take advantage of some new provisions in our tax reform.”
By the end of the tour, he had a positive outlook from Dave and Eric Miller, and their team working in the facility.
“My impression in talking to the team here is that their prospects in the future look quite bright, so I’m hoping that we can continue this recovery that’s been underway for some time now,” Toomey said.
As far as the coronavirus, Toomey said he believes our ability to deal with the virus from a healthcare point of view is getting better, and he is hoping for “a full economic recovery as soon as possible.”
Toomey was questioned about the timber industry, which is another major industry in the area, as it has been struggling with a low market and trade embargoes. He said a strong economy is important to the recovery of any industry, and that the state and country are hopefully moving in that direction. He said the government has also been in talks with those in the hardwood industry about some of these problems.
Another topic discussed was the CARES Act funding and the deadline. Toomey said this was also a focal point during his visit in Elk County, and that he believes some of the restrictions surrounding the CARES money will be lifted, such as the deadline for using the funds.
As for the second round of stimulus, Toomey said, “Honestly, it’s been very frustrating.” He said there have been discussions every day to discuss what the parameters should be, but the Republican and Democratic sides cannot agree on a total amount.
“I hope that changes, because I think there are some things we could do that would be constructive, but that’s the impasse we’re at right now,” Toomey said.