BROOKVILLE — As the postponed primary election draws near, Jefferson County residents select candidates for a number of important offices either at the polls or through mail in ballots.
Races garnering the most attention are for the 25th District Senate seat, and the 66th District House of Representative position.
For Senator of the 25th District, the democratic candidate is Margie Brown of Elk County, and on the Republican ticket is a race between Cris Dush of Jefferson County, John Herm Suplizio of Clearfield County, and Jim Brown of Jefferson County.
No Democrats seek the House of Representative 66th District seat, but two Republicans, John Jack Matson and Brian Smith will vie for the nomination.
The office of Attorney General is currently held by Democrat candidate Josh Shapiro. The sole candidate appearing on the Republican ballot will be Heather Heidelbaugh of Allegheny County.
Six candidates seek the office of Auditor General on the Democrat ballot. They are H. Scott Conklin of Centre County, Michael Lamb of Allegheny County, Tracie Fountain of Dauphin County, Rose “Rosie” Marie Davis of Monroe County, Nina Ahmad of Philadelphia County, and Christina Hartman of Lancaster County. On the Republican ticket is Timothy Defoor of Dauphin County.
Democrat candidate Robert Williams seeks his party’s nomination to serve as 15th District Congressman. He will run against incumbent Republican Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson.
Seeking to serve as the delegate to the Republican National Convention are Richard Smead, Robert Sheesley, Jim Vasilko, Ken Layng, Michele Mustello, Ash Khare, and Shanelle Hawk.
Those seeking to be the delegate to the Democratic National Convention are Christina Fulton, Ronald Fairman, Chuck Pascal, Steve Atwood, Amanda Nichols, Abigail Carr, and Randy Cloak.