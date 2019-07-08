ST MARYS — Whether it’s playing a card game or enjoying a hot meal, the St. Marys Senior Center on Erie Avenue offers a place for fellowship, health education and activities.
Lesa Lamb, director of the center, said it serves 20-25 meals each day, sometimes welcoming as many as 40-45 people into the facility for special meals. On July 2, members enjoyed an Independence Day picnic-style menu featuring barbecue ribs.
The SMSC hosts the “Healthy Steps in Motion” exercise class on Tuesdays and Fridays at 10:15 a.m., as well as senior-related seminars like 25 ways to wellness, brain health and aging and tips for avoiding injury, two or three times a month, Lamb said. It also offers monthly blood-pressure and blood sugar screenings. A program on the 2020 census was held June 5.
In mid May, the SMSC hosted a special event to encourage new membership, Lamb said, offering a free meal and membership to seniors for the remainder of the year. The event was attended by 22 seniors.
“They rely on the center as a place for socialization,” Lamb said. “There is always a hot meal.”
At the end of the month, there is also a card game session open to the public. Visitors, such as local historian Ray Beimel, attend the SMSC a few times a year, Lamb said, to present slide shows on St. Marys history.
The SMSC is part of the Office of Human Services/Area Agency on Aging of Elk County based in Ridgway. There are 13 centers in Elk, McKean and Cameron counties.
Lamb has been with the center nine years.
“It’s just nice seeing the people make good friends,” she said.
Lamb also encourages local seniors to attend a “Disability and Senior Resource Expo,” which will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Red Fern in Kersey July 17.