PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Senior Center, along with the other senior centers around Jefferson County, hosted a pizza party Friday.
The pizza parties were paid for by Pete Spuck, the center services supervisor from the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging, through a fundraiser. Spuck hosted a fundraiser at the Brockway Depot in September, and put that money back into the senior centers.
The Punxsutawney Senior Center also has an ice cream social on the last Friday of each month. The center’s patrons had a full schedule on Friday with many different events leading up their party.
They played bingo earlier in the day, which they always have on Monday and Friday. Judie Wohnsiedler from Servpro visited and gave a presentation on emergency preparedness. Finally, they had their pizza party followed by ice cream.
The Senior Center was filled to capacity, which is normal for the ice cream social events. They see an average of 25 seniors at events like this. Many of those who were at the center Friday were already asking to sign up for lunches coming up next week.
Center Director Debbie Long had to tell some seniors to check back next week because they wanted to sign up for November lunches and the menu hasn’t reached her yet.
Several of the seniors made sure to stop and talk to Long on their way out the door to tell her how much they enjoyed lunch and sign up for more upcoming events. Long said the center is still seeing an increase in attendance since moving from the old location in Walston.
Tai chi classes have begun, and a small Halloween Party is planned for Halloween Day. Long said she has already planned a costume to wear to the center that day.