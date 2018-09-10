DuBois — The DuBois YMCA recently welcomed a group of swimming, singing and dancing Dolphins back to its newly renovated swimming pool.
The DuBois YMCA “Senior Dolphins” group meets for one-hour exercise and fellowship sessions three days a week.
Dolphin Marianne Webster said the group has about 20-25 members, ranging from age 52-88, but they have had as many as 40 swimmers at a time, and members up to the age of 90.
These aren’t just any dolphins — some have endured open heart surgery, knee and back surgeries, breast cancer and other hardships within the past few years, Webster said. They are so used to seeing each other regularly that they worry if someone doesn’t show up for class.
“We like to know if someone is going on a trip, because we’ll start to worry about them after a couple of days,” Webster says. “If anyone’s missing, we will go and check on them,” Nancy Orner added.
The first half of the class is geared toward water exercises. The rest is about having a good time, Webster says. Anyone who visits the pool on Monday, Wednesday or Friday mornings will hear the Dolphins singing and see them dancing as classic and upbeat tunes play from the loud speakers. They use inflatable noodles to do certain exercises, and laugh as they splash each other and clown around toward the end of each class.
Some Dolphins also meet at a water toning class on Tuesdays and Thursdays and are involved in the Silver Sneakers program upstairs.
Webster just learned how to swim a year ago, when she took Saturday morning swimming lessons, and has since grown to love it, she says. She and her husband, Hank, can also be recognized as “Santa and Mrs. Claus” during the holiday season, when they visit the YMCA and other places for Christmas.
The Dolphins just reconvened at the YMCA again at the end of August. While its pool was being renovated they practiced at the DuBois City Pool during the summer, where they laugh that they enjoyed a good dose of Vitamin D while swimming.
“It was wonderful being outside in the fresh air and the sunshine,” Judy Hand said.
The members meet in the YMCA lobby after their time in the pool, and have morning coffee and discuss everything from recipes and their grandchildren to politics. On some days, they have lunch together.
Their doctors tell them that swimming is not only beneficial for their joints, but so are the friendships that have grown and the socialization they experience.
“Your doctor will tell you it’s important to interact with people as you get older,” one Dolphin said. “The camaraderie is half of it.”
Some of the swimmers worked at Penn State DuBois together or were lifelong friends beforehand, but they’ve gained more valuable friendships through the group. Many volunteer at places like Penn Highlands DuBois, sing in a church choir or contribute to local fundraisers as well.
The group includes three sets of sisters, and two married couples also participate.
Swimmers come from DuBois, Reynoldsville, Brockway, Falls Creek and Benezette, they said.
“I don’t know what we’d do without each other,” swimmer Pat Stewart said.
The water activity is helpful for the aches and pains of arthritis, and it keeps them social and interactive, the group members said. They have grown to know each other’s lifestyles, families and hobbies, and if they have to cancel a practice, they feel “very sad” they missed it.
“We have such a good time,” Webster said. “It’s what keeps us young.”
