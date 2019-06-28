Michael B. Roy, 60, of DuBois, who is accused of attempting to molest a 15-year-old boy, had his sentencing delayed for a month due to a dispute over registration requirements of Megan’s Law.
Roy had agreed to plead guilty to corruption of minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree, criminal attempt-indecent assault, and indent assault, both of which are misdemeanors of the second degree and serve a minimum of 45 days in jail, according to Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab.
Roy had his Megan’s Law assessment and was found not to be a sexually violent predator, Schwab said.
Roy’s attorney, Chris Mohney of DuBois, agreed and said the probation department recommended a sentence of 45 days to one year in the Clearfield County Jail and asked Judge Paul Cherry to accept the recommendation.
Mohney said he also filed a motion requesting Roy not have to fall under the registration requirements of Megan’s Law. Schwab said the commonwealth is opposed to the motion. However, Cherry said he never received a copy of the motion.
Mohney said he filed the motion in April but Cherry said he never received it. Cherry said to avoid any legal complications, he was continuing Roy’s sentencing until next month and would rule on the Mohney’s motion prior to sentencing.
According to the affidavit of probable cause on Feb. 11, 2018 Sandy Township police were dispatched to a residence for an incident.
An adult female, her teenage son and the victim, were at the residence. The victim was staying overnight because his mother was out of town.
A forensic interview was conducted on the victim in the presence of a relative. The boy said he received a text message from Roy at approximately 6 p.m. asking him if he wanted to go out and celebrate his becoming a member of the fire department.
He said Roy told him they would go ride ATVs and go to the firehall. He agreed and Roy told him to meet him at the Giant Eagle parking lot. The victim and two of his friends went to the parking lot and met Roy, but Roy said only the victim could go.
The victim said he got into Roy’s truck and Roy drove to a store and bought a 12-pack of beer and immediately began to drink the beer while driving. He also encouraged the victim to drink beer several times but each time, the victim refused.
Roy also tried to engage in sexually explicit conversation with the victim.
The boy said they drove around for a long time and went to a camp but they never rode ATVs or went to the firehall.
They then went to Roy’s house where Roy made sexual advances on the victim and tried to inappropriately touch him. The victim refused and said he was going to walk home. Roy then agreed to drive him back to his friend’s house.
Upon arrival, the victim told his friend who told his mother, who then called the police.
On March 11, Roy was interviewed at the police station. He gave a similar account as the victim prior to arriving at his house. Roy admitted to rubbing the boy’s back but did not remember trying to inappropriately touch him. Roy’s demeanor changed and he became very sad.
Roy said he had been drinking on weekends and said he wanted to harm himself. Police recommended he be admitted to the hospital and Roy agreed.
Roy is free on $50,000 unsecured bail.