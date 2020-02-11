ST. MARYS — From his longtime career with the U.S. Postal Service to serving 34 years in the St. Marys Rotary Club, Bob Roberts has always given back to the community.
Roberts became accustomed to volunteering through the Catholic school system and serving 30 years on the maintenance and cemetery committees at St. Marys Catholic Church. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1965 and became a staff sergeant, serving in the U.S. Army Reserves until 1978.
Roberts retired after working as a letter carrier in St. Marys and Ridgway for 35 years.
In 1987, Roberts was told he had colon cancer, a diagnosis that changed the direction of his life.
“I made a promise to my Lord that if he would let me see my kids graduate from school, I’d do all I could to do his work,” he said.
Roberts is now serving his third term on the St. Marys City Council. Seeing only two candidates running for such an important position in 2020 was discouraging, he said, so he decided to run again.
It is the council’s job to listen to feedback and serve the will of the people, Roberts said. He is interested in contributing to local youth, as well as construction work and parking, topics on which he focused during his first two terms.
“The ultimate goal is for St. Marys to continue to grow,” he said. “During that growth, you have to put the people first.”
The Rotary has contributed to St. Marys in countless ways, Roberts said, including the clock downtown, park projects and most recently, rebuilding the Scout House at Memorial Park.
“It’s always been about service above self,” he said. “It’s a refreshing feeling to look back at all of those accomplishments.”
Roberts’ wife Betsy was a longtime nurse, and the couple volunteers at Christian Food Bank together. Their two children, Amy and Jeffrey, live in the area.
“We complement each other,” he said. “She pushes me, and I push her.”
Roberts has helped spearhead Project Gifts for Elk County, partnering with local agencies to provide Christmas gifts for children in need.
“I’ve always been serving and helping people,” he said. “That’s the most important thing you can do — help and serve your fellow man.”