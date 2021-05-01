A service dog program specifically designed for United States veterans is expanding into Clearfield and Jefferson counties.
Kaleigh Bell, service dog trainer and owner of Shaylah’s Canine Commands, said “Pawsitive for Heroes” was founded by WNYHeroes Inc. President Chris Kreiger, based in New York.
“PFH offers a new sense of life for disabled veterans who are dealing with military-related PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), anxiety, mobility limitations, etc.,” said Bell. “It allows veterans to overcome their inability to go in public places, with the assistance of a trained service dog.”
Kreiger, who spent 10 years in the U.S. Army, received his first service dog, Bubba, after arriving home from being deployed overseas, said Bell.
“Bubba improved his daily life, and Chris knew he needed to give this opportunity to fellow veterans,” she said.
PFH, established in 2014, now has nearly 100 veterans and service dog teams, said Bell, serving 20 counties in western New York.
Why the program is specifically coming to Clearfield and Jefferson counties is credited to Punxsutawney Borough Police Department Chief Matt Conrad, Bell said, who pushed to bring this program to a local level.
Conrad said when he was training in New York with the department’s K9, he was able to witness the difference these service dogs were making in the lives of veterans.
“Being a veteran myself and knowing the difference this can make in Clearfield and Jefferson counties is reason I thought it should be brought to this area,” he said. “I can’t take any of the credit, though, as the program sells itself.”
Bell said the service dogs begin their training prior to being paired with a veteran, but the two finish the training program as a team.
“Each veteran is taught how to fully utilize their service dog, and all that their dog is capable of,” she said. “The service dog is trained for one person’s specific needs, and is legally allowed to go anywhere the owner goes.”
It’s important to remember service dogs should not be pet, talked to or looked at by the public, Bell noted, as they have a job to do, and distractions make that job more difficult.
“It’s very rewarding watching the veterans and service dogs grow together,” she said. “The everlasting improvements made by each veteran is what makes this all worth it. Our veterans create such a strong bond with their service dogs, and value having them in their lives.”
This program is extremely valuable, as it helps bring veterans back to a positive state of mind, Bell noted.
Each service dog is sponsored at no cost to the veteran, Olson said.
“The first 10 approved veterans will have their service dogs sponsored through a generous donation from Jefferson and Clearfield counties,” she said. “All sponsored service dogs will have a patch on their vest with their sponsor’s name on it.”
The training, vetting for the year, health insurance and a year’s supply of dog food is provided for each dog, Olson said.
Those interested in sponsoring a service dog can contact Kreiger at ckreiger@wnyheroes.org.
Veteran applications can be found at www.pawsitiveforheroes.org under the “Pawsitive for Heroes” page. There is a specific link for veterans within Clearfield and Jefferson counties.
For more information, contact pawsitive@pawsitiveforheroes.org.