DuBOIS — An update regarding issues Treasure Lake residents have been experiencing with Zito Media’s high-speed internet and cable television services has been provided by Treasure Lake Property Owners Association General Manager Ed Clark Jr.
With support from Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, Clark said he is continuing to work closely with Zito Media leadership for resolution to the service issues.
Zito Media replaced several pieces of hardware in hope of resolving problems, said Clark.
“Unfortunately, these repairs did not fix the intermittent failure of the system and shortly after midnight of Dec. 30 they performed an emergency replacement of a major piece of equipment,” said Clark. “Since that change, the system has been stable and Zito Media believes that the majority of the problems have been resolved.”
Treasure Lake residents who continue experiencing problems have been provided direct lines of communication to Zito Media customer service so that Zito can troubleshoot the issues promptly, said Clark.
“This capacity expansion has enabled increased speeds within Treasure Lake,” said Clark. “Zito has planned a transition to the latest version of cable modem technology which is compatible with customers’ existing modems.”
Clark said new modems will be available for customers and should be at no additional charge. Equipment required for the upgrade has been ordered, and is expected to be installed before the end of March.