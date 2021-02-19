DuBOIS — Service Paws of Central Pennsylvania is a non-profit organization serving the area to help finance service dogs to those who need them, and are hoping to reach more individuals in the local area.
SPCP serves the area of Clearfield, Jefferson, Indiana, Centre Blair, Bedford, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, Clinton, Fayette, Mifflin, Westmoreland, and Somerset counties. They are specifically hoping to reach more people near the Clearfield/Jefferson area, both to help with obtaining service dogs, and to serve on their board.
SPCP was founded by Leslie Kelly in 2011. Kelly became hard of hearing from a head injury, then totally deaf at 34 years old. This led her to getting her first hearing dog, after which she started giving presentations in her community about service dogs and their importance to those with a disability.
When it was time for Kelly to get a new service dog, she had to raise $5,000 to get one, and turned to her community for help. She received so much support, even after she raised enough for her dog, Nokie, that she founded SPCP.
Joseph Fagnani is a charter member and current chairperson of SPCP, and owns a service dog himself, and has since 1963. He is originally from New York, and moved to Blair County following his retirement. He has been an advocate for blindness-related issues for 50 years, and was involved in drafting the first New York state dog guide legislation. His volunteer work led him to Kelly and SPCP.
“We help finance people with service dogs. They can cost anywhere from $400 to $3,500 and they (owners) have to come up with that out of pocket,” Fagnani said. “There are three good accredited service schools in PA that people fill out applications with. Once they fill out an application and get a cost back from the school, the person can apply with the organization for assistance, and it will pay directly to the school to help with the cost.”
Last year the organization sponsored six service dogs, and have a couple of people in the application stage this year.
“We spend 96 percent of the money we bring in on helping people. All of us are volunteers, and we try to do all we can to keep our expenses low,” Fagnani said.
The organization also does presentations in schools and with other organizations to teach about the different types of service dogs, and educate the public about the process.
One of the common issues the organization runs into is people applying to them for emotional support dogs. These are not the same as a service animal that the organization sponsors. Fagnani said that a service dog will perform at least two or three tasks for the handler, and are tasks the dogs will perform 90 percent of the time.
“We do need board members, particularly board members that come from other counties. Most are from Blair County…,” Fagnani said. “We’re trying to get people with service dogs to be on the board, so they can contribute and help.”
He said people with service dogs can help them do presentations and inform the general public more. The board does have a vet as one of the members, which Fagnani says is beneficial to them.
“We applied for a grant from an organization in Clearfield, and they gave us some money, but they wanted it to be used on someone in Clearfield County, so we’ve been sitting on this money to get someone from that area to use that money,” Fagnani said.
The service dogs can help a wide variety of people and difficulties. The organization has helped pay for a dog that detects peanuts for someone with a peanut allergy. Service dogs can be trained for disabilities such as blindness, deafness, autism, seizures and other medical conditions. They can be taught tasks like bringing medications to owners, bringing a phone to owners, or alert individuals and caregivers to those having seizures, and assist with balance and stability, according to the SPCP website.
“I think it’s just the whole idea of helping people and a lot of people love animals, but to actually then help change people’s lives,” Fagnani said.
All of the money for SPCP is raised through fundraisers and grants from the local area. The biggest fundraiser for the organization is the annual PAWing it FOREward golf tournament in July.
The organization also accepts monetary donations via PayPal, cash, checks, or money orders. Individuals who don’t have the time to dedicate to being a board member can sign up to volunteer at SPCP sponsored events. The organization also has a list on the website of aluminum can tab drop off locations. Collecting these tabs also benefits the organization.
Applications for financial assistance with a service dog, or becoming a board member can both be found on the SPCP website servicepawsofcentralpa.org/applications. The group can also be found on Facebook.