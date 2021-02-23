RIDGWAY — Several individuals from Elk and Jefferson counties have been jailed on felony charges following a drug bust on North Broad Street in Ridgway, according to court documents.
Timothy Ryan Visniesky, 29, of Brookville, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery, conspiracy by the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and delivering/intent to deliver drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $20,000.
Travis Allen Cauvel, 26, of Ridgway, is charged with criminal use of a communication facility, conspiracy by the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $20,000.
Ashlee Dawn Druhot, 28, of Ridgway, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery, conspiracy by the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $20,000.
Ashley Elizabeth Bowley, 26, of Ridgway, is charged with conspiracy by the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $20,000.
Eric Ryan Zellonis, 37, of Brookville, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery, conspiracy by the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and delivering/intent to deliver drug paraphernalia.
Jonathon Thomas Villmer, 33, of Ridgway, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy by the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. Bail is set at $20,000.
The Elk County Drug Task Force, Pennsylvania State Police and the Ridgway Borough Police Department executed a search warrant at 401 N. Broad St. Feb. 19, where they encountered several individuals — Druhot, Villmer, Cauvel, Isaiah Krise, Bowley, Visniesky, Zellonis and another individual, according to a City of St. Marys Police Department news release.
As a result of the warrant, officers seized 40.7 grams of methamphetamine, 70 bags of heroin, 2.1 grams of marijuana, several cell phones and assorted drug paraphernalia, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Paraphernalia included packaging material, Ziploc bags, butane torches, containers, a glass smoking device and digital scales.
While interviewing defendants during the investigation, police discovered that Bowley allegedly conspired with Zellonis and Visniesky to supply heroin to the residents of the North Broad Street home, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Zellonis' 2005 Ford Freestyle station wagon, which was impounded, was parked in the driveway of the residence. When searching the vehicle, police reportedly seized burnt foil, hypodermic needles, measuring spoons, empty bags of heroin, one full bag of heroin and a locked safe containing smoking devices, needles and one brick (50 bags) of heroin.
Follow-up interviews at the COSMPD revealed that Cauvel, Bowley, Visniesky and Zellonis were involved in the distribution of heroin in the area, and Krise and another individual were present at the residence to use heroin and methamphetamine, according to a news release.
During the investigation, ECDTF members learned that Druhot and Villmer were allegedly selling methamphetamine from the residence. A processing station was reportedly found in Druhot and Villmer's bedroom for packaging and distributing methamphetamine.
Cauvel was found to be in possession of heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as used his cell phone to obtain controlled substances. Cauvel also allegedly told police that he was aware of Druhot and Villmer dealing methamphetamine from his 401 N. Broad St. residence.
According to the COSMPD release, in total, police seized 44 grams of methamphetamine, 130 bags of heroin, five grams of marijuana, three buprenorphine strips, seven cell phones, $767 and drug paraphernalia related to the use of methamphetamine and heroin.
Charges for possession of a controlled substance have also been filed against Isaiah Krise, according to the COSMPD.