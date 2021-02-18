ST. MARYS — Part of Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting included the recognition of several community servants.
Mayor Chris Pletcher presented certificates of service, with the first going to City of St. Marys Police Department Chief Tom Nicklas, who is celebrating 25 years of service with the city.
“Since February 1996, Chief Nicklas has dedicated himself to the service to and public safety of the residents of the City of St. Marys,” said Pletcher, adding that Nicklas continued to grow with the community throughout the years.
Nicklas was promoted to sergeant in 2004, then to chief in 2016. Feb. 16, 2021, marks his five-year anniversary as COSMPD chief.
Robert Cunningham, a COSM employee for 46 years, was not present, but was also recognized with a certificate.
“The community of St. Marys has benefited from his leadership and devotion to public duty,” said Pletcher.
Four outgoing board members were also recognized by council, with the first being Faisal El-Awar, who served for 19 years on the St. Marys Airport Authority.
Next was Dan Nedzinski, serving five years on the SMAA, and James Catalone, two years.
Stephen Bagley was recognized for three years of service with the Shade Tree Commission.