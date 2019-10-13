RIDGWAY — Several organizations and volunteers teamed up for an International Coastal Cleanup event along the Clarion River Sept. 27.
Organizations and schools included the Elk County Conservation District, Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, Elk County Solid Waste Authority, St.Marys Area High School Ecology Club, Elk County Catholic High School, Johnsonburg Area High School, Keep PA Beautiful, Lazy River Canoe Rental, PA Made and the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
Seventy-four students and 10 adults removed 820 pounds of trash and litter from approximately 22 miles of the “2019 River of the Year” — the Clarion River. Included in the trash and litter was an orange traffic cone, 15 tires and automotive parts, among other items.
“Cleanup events, such as this, would not be possible without the cooperation and support from a wide array of individuals and entities,” said Elk County Conservation District Manager Kate Wehler. “We’re fortunate to live in an area where people are not only willing to work together to make great things happen, but also where people care about the environment and the community.
“Three local schools sent students to help take care of the community we live in. It’s a great thing.”
The project was made possible with funding from the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers, and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for conservation projects on the Pennsylvania River of the Year.
The Conservation District was able to cover the cost for each participant to receive a T-shirt, and the Elk County Chapter of Cleanways provided a pizza lunch for the tired participants to refuel after the cleanup.
PA Made created and delivered the shirts in an extremely short amount of time. Lazy River Canoe Rentals gave the group a generous discount on the cost of the boats. The Elk County Solid Waste Authority and Keep PA Beautiful provided gloves and trash bags, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission offered trash hauling services. Last but certainly not least, the District and the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy coordinated this massive effort.