RIDGWAY — While Halloween in many places has been toned down for 2020, Ridgway has amped up its activities for children and families.
Ridgway Main Street Manager Theresa Bohning said she was approached by Salvation Army volunteer Ketta Meizer, who asked if they could host a Trunk or Treat event this year. The event is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29.
“Due to COVID, she was not sure if it would be possible to hold this event,” Bohning said. “I reached out to various businesses with large parking lots along the Main Street of Ridgway, and was able to confirm three locations for Trunk or Treat, versus one.”
The locations include: St. Leo’s parking lot, the Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center and the parking lot on West Main Street, Bohning said.
“This will provide businesses and residents an opportunity to participate in an outdoor, social distanced trunk or treating event.” Bohning said.
Some businesses that will be handing out candy on Main Street include Dan Smith’s Candies, Dollar General, The Brew Bank Brewing Company and Katering by Kate, according to a news release.
Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce Secretary Michelle Bogacki said while it is unable to host its Business Trick or Treat as in years past, the event’s response has been great.
“We have received a great response from various businesses that will either distribute candy outside of their storefront during Trunk or Treat, or will participate in Trunk or Treat at one of three locations along Main Street,” she said. “Working in collaboration with the Salvation Army and the Ridgway Main Street Program, we have all created an event that will engage both the residential and business communities.”
Visit the RMSP’s community calendar at www.ridgwaymainstreetprogram.com/community-organizations. Businesses interested in participating can call 814-772-9150.
Oct. 31
The Ridgway Lion’s Club will be hosting its annual Children’s Halloween Parade at 3 p.m. on Halloween. Line up will begin at 3 p.m. in front of the Elk County Courthouse Annex building. The parade will also include a fire truck, a police car, the pet parade and Ridgway Area Ambulance. Following the parade, children will receive a free hot dog and soda on Court Street, according to a news release.
The first annual pet parade, benefiting Ridgway Animal Haven rescue, will follow the children’s parade, ending at the welcome center for the pet custom judging contest. Categories are “cutest, ugliest, scariest, most original and best of show.”
For more information about the pet parade, contact Ridgway Animal Haven at 814-389-7080.
Ridgway Borough and Township’s trick-or-treat night will take place from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask.