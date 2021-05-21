PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Community Center was filled with residents Wednesday evening for a public hearing on the possible rezoning of several lots in the 500 block of West Mahoning Street from Traditional Neighborhood Development (TND) to highway commercial for the building of an Arby’s restaurant.
Also attending the meeting were land owner and developer Milo Ritton, of Wexford, and a few others representing the proposed project, who all spoke at various points of the hearing as well.
A decision was not made during the hearing, but will be made on June 14 during the borough council meeting.
Each speaker who signed up to address the council was given 10 minutes to speak and share their opinion on the possible rezoning.
The floor was mostly dominated by residents who live in the West Mahoning Street neighborhood and would be most directly impacted by the change. Along with them were a few residents from other areas of town who came to show their support in opposing the zoning change.
Repeat speakers Bill Smathers, Bill Vasallo and Patrick Fleckenstein, who have all spoken on the matter during council meetings, once again signed up, along with many new voices. Those who spoke during the meeting included Rick Knopick, Fleckenstein, Robert Allen, S. Thomas Curry, Michele Basile-Long, Libby Smathers, Joe Ferrara, Tyler Piotrowski, Cara Cherico, Vasallo, Ritton and Bill Smathers.
Many of the speakers from the neighborhood had the same concerns that putting an Arby’s in the residential area would cause problems with traffic, create a nuisance for the neighborhood, and would take away from the small town atmosphere that many people get as they enter town from the west end. Many spoke about the possibility of smelling dumpsters, the noise from a drive-thru, and possible rodent problems as reasons for opposing the change.
There were also many residents upset at how the first meeting with the planning commission was conducted, and that the planning commission approved the possible rezoning to be sent to the borough council in the first place.
“On a personal level, I find it infuriating, and reprehensible that the planning commission took it upon themselves to hold a meeting virtually in secret with a select list of invitees,” Fleckenstein said. “The tiny publication of this meeting in the Punxsutawney Spirit announcement made no mention of what business was to be discussed other than the election of officers.”
Fleckenstein then went on to mention the minutes from the meeting, saying he was disappointed by the lack of questions the members of the commission asked of Ritton before voting to approve the rezoning request be sent on to the borough council.
Allen spoke about the importance of the historical homes in the neighborhood, and the people who live in and take care of them.
“These homes are just as important as Phil is to this whole holiday and event and tourism thing. Having an Arby’s or any type of commercial business as your focal point coming into town destroys the small town feel,” Allen said. “These people are caretakers for your historic homes, your gateway in this town.”
Basile-Long echoed this, mentioning that because Punxsutawney is a world famous town, they have much more responsibility than other small towns to present themselves well.
“People from all over the world visit us. I want those people to come here and love what they see. I want them to see what I see. I want them to smile as they drive through our tree-lined neighborhood that’s filled with historic homes, beautiful yards, and people always walking and waving hello,” Long said.
Cherico spoke as the newest homeowner in the neighborhood, having just closed on a West Mahoning Street house at the start of April. She spoke about what a welcoming community she and her family have found the neighborhood to be.
She also called for Ritton to consider using the lots he has to create a legacy for himself and develop something like a park on the lots, or something that would add to the community.
Bill Smathers was the final speaker for the evening, who brought with him an enlarged print out of the announcement of the planning commission meeting in February as it was printed in the newspaper. He again said how upsetting it was that nowhere in the announcement was the rezoning of the properties mentioned as a topic for the meeting.
“I trust the concerns shared here tonight, and in previous meetings support a unanimous vote to disapprove this request, thank you,” Smathers said.