RIDGWAY — Sixteen Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School third graders recently placed in a national poetry competition, said literacy skills teacher Erica Nida.
The poetry unit began while school was still in session, Nida said, with the intent being each student’s submitting one Haiku poem for the contest.
“The students were able to publish their poems while working from home, and still submit to the contest,” she said. “Their hard work certainly paid off.”
Poems by Olivia Lewis, Connor Pfingstler, Landon Shipe, Levi James, Liam Kilpeck, Huck Washburn, Trent Rice, Sophia Bennardi, Brooklyn Marche, Dezmond Foster, Rebecca Stover, Bailey Correll, Bryce Hansen, Ashton Bennet, Aubri Betts and Ailea O’Donnell will all be published in “The Young American Poet Digest” book, Nida said.
Haiku poems are typically about nature, Nida said, and evoke images by using strong words per line. The contest was a good distraction and educational activity to keep students learning and creating during quarantine, Nida said.
“This group of third graders is especially creative, and they penned poems ranging in subjects from deer antlers to blossoms,” she said.
To have 16 students in a rural school district win a national-level contest is very uplifting, Nida adds.
“Their poems will be published alongside students from all around the nation,” she said. “Every student worked extremely hard to perfect their poem, and I’m so incredibly proud of them.”