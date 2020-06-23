DuBOIS — Widespread scattered severe storms produced damaging winds and caused numerous power outages as a result of downed trees early Monday afternoon in the areas of DuBois, Sykesville and Falls Creek.
In Sandy Township, the police and fire departments responded to West Long Avenue at Larkeytown Road for reports of electrical hazards and a downed tree in the area of Kiwanis Trail and Cardinal Drive/South Main Street.
Downed trees were also reported in the areas of the Sykesville-Troutville Road and Route 119 near Sykesville and in Henderson Township on Route 410, Jefferson County.
Station 8 of the Sykesville Volunteer Fire Department answered multiple calls from the storm that passed through the Sykesville area, according to the department’s Facebook page. Crews responded to trees on houses, trees on vehicles, trees on wires, and trees blocking the roadway. No injuries were reported.
Residents in Falls Creek also reported a number of downed trees and scattered limbs.