A proposed sewage agreement with the City of DuBois is still in the hands of Sandy Township, and the hiring of a new police chief is undergoing further review.
“We are meeting with the sewer committee to talk about this one item on our sewer agreement,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh at Monday’s municipal authority meeting. “We’ll be doing that tomorrow (Tuesday), and hopefully we’ll have a positive outcome on that and be sending the draft agreement off to the city in the near future.”
Over the last several months, the supervisors have been holding off on making a decision on to whom they might sell their sanitary sewer and water systems — either the City of DuBois or Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. — so that more discussion could take place between the city and the township about reaching a long-term agreement. Currently, the committee’s focus has been on sewer.
Police chief
Prior to the start of Monday’s regular meeting, supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers announced there was an amendment to the agenda.
“Number 10 under new business, we’ll be straightening out hiring a police chief,” said Jeffers.
Supervisor Mark Sullivan made a motion to remove number 10 from the agenda, with Dave Sylvis seconding.
“What’s the reason we’re removing this?” said Supervisor Kevin Salandra.
“So an executive session will discuss the potential candidate we want to hire and authorize a background check and we’ll make sure that the background check clears prior to officially making an appointment,” said Arbaugh.
The supervisors voted, 4-1, to remove the “hiring police chief” item from Monday’s agenda. Salandra voted against removing it. Those voting in favor included Jeffers, Sullivan, Sylvis and Andy Shenkle.
The township has been without a police chief since the retirement of Chief Donald E. Routch Aug. 9, 2018. Sgt. Kris Kruzelak has been serving as officer-in-charge since Routch’s retirement.
The regular meeting was interrupted before moving on to other business so the supervisors could hold an approximate 30-minute executive session to discuss legal and personnel issues, said Arbaugh.
CDBG project
During the municipal authority meeting, township Engineer Perry Bowser said the Community Development Block Grant project for replacement of sewer lines is going well. The contractor has been working on the project for two weeks and making good progress, Bowser said.