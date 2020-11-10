DuBOIS — DuBois City Police have filed charges against an area sex offender for not registering his new address and not living at his old address as required by Megan’s Law, according to a complaint filed at the DuBois Magistrate office.
Leonard James Bloom Sr., 43, has been charged with a felony count of failing to register with the Pennsylvania State Police with regard to Megan’s Law requirements. He was placed in the Clearfield County Jail on Oct. 31 in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Bloom’s preliminary hearing, originally scheduled for Nov. 6 at the DuBois Magistrate, was rescheduled for Nov. 20.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police received information at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 28 of a check on a Megan’s Law offender, Bloom, who is listed as living at McCloyd Terrace in DuBois. The request was to see if Bloom was still at the address that he is listed at through Megan’s Law.
The police went to the address at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 28 and spoke to the resident at that location. When asked if Bloom lives there, the person stated that Bloom has not lived at that address for about two years, according to the affidavit. The person would receive mail for him, but sends it back to the sender. The person said they did not know where Bloom lives.