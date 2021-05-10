ST. MARYS — The Shade Tree Commission of St. Marys planted two memorial trees in honor of community members on Saturday, May 1 at Memorial Park.
Cly Hornung said four memorial trees will be planted this spring — a longterm way to honor an individual or group. A ceremony honoring the person lost and the placing of the plaque in front of the tree is scheduled for each planting. The cost is between $300-$500, but can be more depending on the type of tree.
Family, friends and STC members gathered to plant a “Royal Raindrops Flowering Crab” tree in honor of Tyler Mancuso. The plaque for his tree says “Forever 25,” and “There are some who bring a joy so great to this world that even after they are gone, the smile remains.”
An “Ivory Silk Japanese Tree Lilac” tree was planted for Doris and Tony Celin that day. The plaque in their honor — from their family members — reads “They will remain in our hearts forever.”
Last week, members of the STC also provided instruction to South St. Marys Elementary School and St. Marys Catholic Elementary School students on how to plant tree saplings.
This is something the commission does annually, says Hornung. The students are also taught about the importance of the environment. The STC then follows up with them when they are in fifth grade with an Arbor Day Ceremony.