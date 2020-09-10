DuBOIS — Kim Shaffer Snyder is the first woman to serve as the Clearfield County coroner and she considers it an honor.
Though she was just elected as coroner in 2019, Shaffer Snyder has 25 years of experience as both the acting coroner and as a deputy coroner in both Clearfield and Jefferson counties.
Though at first she never dreamed that she would run for an elected office, the day came when “it kind of just all fit in and the timing was right,” she said.
Shaffer Snyder said she decided that she would like to use her experience and familiarity with this region, its emergency responders, law enforcement and the court system to serve the residents as the full-time coroner.
In Pennsylvania, the coroner is an elected official who is responsible for the investigation of deaths occurring within a county. Specifically, coroners are responsible for conducting investigations to determine cause and manner of death.
“The position of coroner is one that requires you to be ‘on call’ 24 hours a day, 365 days per year,” Shaffer Snyder said. “That can prove to be challenging, but it is all part of the job.”
Coroners are called upon to direct the activities of a number of forensic professionals, including investigators, forensic pathologists, toxicologists, forensic technicians, and staff physicians.
“Much of the job involves interacting with the family, helping them deal with their loss in a professional and compassionate manner, often time this is the first contact they have with the coroner’s office,” said Shaffer Snyder.
She said when arriving at the scene, often her first contact is with EMS, the police department and fire personnel.
“Having a good working relationship with all of them helps to make things run in a smooth and efficient manner,” said Shaffer Snyder.
One may think that the call is complete when the coroner returns home, Shaffer Snyder explained, but actually that is just the beginning.
“Reports need to be typed, the funeral home needs to be contacted and, if needed, scheduling a forensic pathologist, as well as arrange transportation to the autopsy needs to be done,” she said.
She noted that the coroner’s office uses the Electronic Death Registration System (EDRS), many of the counties funeral directors use it as well, making the completion of death certificates faster and more efficient.
Shaffer Snyder was appointed by the Clearfield County Commissioners in January 2018 to fulfill the unexpired term of former Coroner J. Michael Morris who was elected to a district magistrate post.
During her term as acting coroner, Shaffer Snyder investigated 390 natural deaths, nine accidental deaths, 11 vehicle crashes, 14 suicides, one homicide, and two undetermined deaths. She also reviewed 424 requests for cremation authorization, making an annual total of 872 cases.
Shaffer Snyder is a lifelong resident of Clearfield County and a 1982 graduate of the First Baptist Academy in DuBois. She is a graduate of Penn State University with a degree in business administration. She is also certified as an emergency medical technician, beginning in 1985. She graduated from the Pennsylvania Coroner’s basic education course in 2013. She has also completed numerous continuing education courses in death investigation and functions of the coroner’s office.
“I am always striving to learn more by attending continuing-education, reading and speaking with other coroners,” said Shaffer Snyder.
She served as deputy for former coroner R. Joel Heath from 1994-2012 and Morris from 2012-2017 and has investigated hundreds of coroner cases of every type over her 25 years of service to Clearfield County. She also served as deputy coroner for former Jefferson County Coroner Bernard P. Snyder for four years.
Shaffer Snyder also has many years working within the Clearfield County court system. Prior to being appointed acting coroner, she spent 25 years working full-time in the district court in DuBois. She has worked with both state and local law enforcement and the Clearfield County court system investigating deaths.
The coroner’s office has a staff which includes a chief deputy and three deputies, all part-time.
“There are days we have more than one call at the same time, in different parts of the county, and together we strive to serve every resident of Clearfield County with the highest level of professionalism they deserve,” said Shaffer Snyder.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has not had an impact on the coroner’s office, Shaffer Snyder said, “I have done my best to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”
To date, she said the coroner’s office has responded to 154 calls.
She lives in Sandy Township with her husband, Kevin, and her hobbies include competitive baking and “Quilt Shop Hopping” when time permits.
She is a member of The Pennsylvania State Coroner’s Association and the Gelnett Memorial Church. She serves as a member of the board of directors for Gateway Humane Society and has for nearly 30 years, the majority of those years as the board treasurer. She has served as chaplain of the DuBois Grange 808 and served as the assistant supervisor for the Family Living Center at the Sykesville Ag & Youth Fair for 25 years.