BROCKWAY — Honored this weekend with a 5K run and walk will be the life of a Brockway man. The event will raise money for a scholarship in his name.
The 10th annual Shane-O-Mak 5K run and 1.5-mile walk will be held Saturday in Brockway.
The event is held in memory of Shane Horner, who was killed in a car crash in 2009 at the age of 18.
Horner’s family and friends decided to establish a scholarship in his name because he was someone who enjoyed helping others, said Pam Walsh, one of the event organizers. She said he worked with the Boy Scouts obtaining his Eagle Scout and he was also Troop Chaplain and Assistant Patrol Leader for Troop 40.
“Shane also became very involved in the community while attending Penn State DuBois,” said Walsh. “He was a student government senator as well as a member of the Service Above Self (SAS) organization. Shane attended an SAS fundraiser, a car wash, and was on his way home when he was in his tragic accident. After the fundraiser, he had stopped to help a truck on Liberty Boulevard that had dropped some wood off of its bed.”
The run and walk has approximately 150 participants each year. With the addition of Brockway Family Day, which began in 2017, organizers have seen an increase in participation.
To date, close to $40,000 for the scholarship fund has been raised and scholarships have been awarded to 20 students. Scholarships started at $500 per student and have increased to $1,000 as a result of the increased participation and increase in sponsors over the years.
“We believe Shane would be very proud we are helping the kids financially and paying it forward while at the same time bringing the community together and promoting a healthy lifestyle,” said Walsh.
Runners and walkers will meet Saturday in Taylor Memorial Park, with registration at 7:30 a.m. and the race starting at 8:30 a.m.
The charge for participation in the 5k is $20 and in the 1.5-mile walk is $15.
All proceeds go to the Shane Horner Memorial Foundation, which gives one student a year from DuBois Central Catholic School and Brockway Area School District a scholarship for higher education.