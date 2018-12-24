SYKESVILLE — Shannon Shaffer’s passion for the holiday season extends beyond her family home’s incredible Christmas display — it comes through in her catering, too.
Shannon’s Catering, a business run out of a building next to her Sykes Street Extension home in Sykesville, has been in business 32 years, she said.
The full-service, off-site catering business specializes in weddings, corporate events, anniversaries, birthdays, retirements, picnics, bridal and baby showers, graduations and weddings, its website says. A menu can be customized to accommodate any budget, Shaffer said.
Shannon’s Catering has received more than one DuBois Chamber of Commerce award, including “Small Business of the Year” in 2014.
In December alone, they have catered more than 50 events, she said, taking any within a 30-mile radius, which includes DuBois, Brockway, Brookville, Punxsutawney and Clearfield.
“This is the first time in 32 years that we couldn’t take any more holiday parties,” she said.
Around Christmastime, Shannon’s Catering offers holiday-related items, and takes requests, too, she said.
One of the joys of being a caterer is being included in family holidays and traditions, she said, and witnessing all of the different traditions.
Shaffer caters Christmas parties until the second week of January.
“We get to celebrate Christmas for more than one day,” she said.
For more information, visit www.shannonscateringonline.com.
