DuBOIS — Once again, employees, residents, tenants and family members of the DuBois Continuum of Care Community are planning to gift treat bags to students in the DuBois Area School District and need support from others in the DuBois area as well.
“Imagine what it would be like to be hungry, to have a pain inside yet knowing that the pain won’t be going away anytime soon,” says a flyer advertising the second annual “Snack Bags of Joy” campaign. “Imagine a child unable to run to the kitchen and grab a snack, a bag of chips, or a cookie. What seems imaginable is reality right here in our local communities, in our neighborhoods, in our backyards.”
Some students are not looking forward to Christmas break because of this very reason, said DuBois Village Marketing and Admissions Coordinator Darla Kahle.
“The good thing, and honestly the only good thing about this is that we can do something to help,” DuBois Continuum of Care Community Executive Director Lori Jamison said in a letter about the campaign. “We can do this together. Community helping community. I ask that you dig deep into your very souls and picture a child within your community and wonder if they are one of these dear children who are not getting enough to eat — then, please make a conscious decision and commitment to help.”
The DuBois Continuum of Care Community encompasses the DuBois Nursing Home Skilled Nursing and Rehab, Village View Apartments, DuBois Home Care and the DuBois Village.
“We began this program last year and basically ran it internally,” said Kahle. “We were able to fill 100 ‘Snack Bags of Joy’ totes for the local DuBois School District. Representatives from the school district came and collected the bags and then distributed them confidentially to students who needed them before leaving for their holiday break.”
“It was brought to our attention, through conversation with the DuBois School District, that many local students would rather stay in school than go home during Christmas break because they do not eat or have the food options at home that school offers,” said Kahle. “That broke our hearts. So, that’s how and why the ‘Snack Bags of Joy’ campaign was created and implemented.”
DASD Superintendent Wendy Benton said the “Snack Bags of Joy” are truly a blessing for their students around the holiday season because many of them lack the necessary nourishment in their homes.
“Our school district and school community continue to rally together to ensure that our students have access to nutritious meals during and outside of the school day,” Benton said. “The ‘Snack Bags of Joy’ initiative is just another fine example of the amazing things we can do for kids when we all work together. This donation is especially appreciated over the holiday season when our schools are closed.”
“On behalf of the DuBois Area School District, and especially our students in need, we extend our most sincere appreciation to the administration and the residents of the DuBois Villages for their heartfelt donation,” said Benton. “Last year, our administrative team visited the residents to thank them personally for their generosity and we are looking forward to doing the same this year. As we embark on the “season of giving,” the administration and the residents of the DuBois Villages have set a fine example for us all. We will most certainly pay their kindness forward.”
This year, DCCCI hopes to be able to donate more than 100 bags, said Kahle.
“We are setting our goal for at least 150 bags for 2019,” Kahle said. “This is why we are asking for help from the community. We are asking for donations of snack-sized items to be donated from now through Dec. 11. There are drop-off boxes at each entrance of the DuBois Nursing Home and the DuBois Village. We are also accepting monetary donations which we will use to purchase food items for the bags.”
The snack bags will be assembled by DCCCI residents and staff and then staff from the DuBois Area School District will collect them to distribute to students who really need them.
Some snack ideas for donations include: Snack-sized packages of pudding, Jell-O, applesauce and fruit packs, small bags of chips, pretzels, crackers and cookies, Nutri-Grain Bars, granola bars, fruit snacks, yogurt snacks, juice boxes, bottled water, individual servings of cereal/oatmeal, raisins, dried fruits, Hostess, Little Debbie snacks, individual mac and cheese. Donations must be non-perishable items and pre-packaged items. Due to allergy concerns, please do not donate items with peanuts, nuts or peanut butter.
“Please join us in this giving campaign,” said Kahle. “The more food snack size items that we can collect, the more bags we can put together to benefit this need within our local communities.”
“Please make the choice to help,” said Jamison. “Put the items in the designated boxes and know at that very moment, that you have become part of something great.”
For more details, contact the Continuum at 814-375-5483.