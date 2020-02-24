REYNOLDSVILLE — Sharp’s Free Clothes Closet is a small group working to gather clothes and household items for those in need or who have experienced a disaster.
The first time Brian Sharp worked to donate was when he was living in Sykesville and a neighbor suffered a fire in 2011. He donated clothes and other items to them to help them out. He continued donating to local people around Sykesville, but then stopped for a short time.
After moving to Reynoldsville in 2014, he decided to start collecting donations again. He started to collect clothing and household items for anyone in need. His friends Kyle Ward and Robert Miceli began helping him a few years ago.
“I like to help out people when help is needed,” Sharp said.
Currently, the group stores all their items at Wayne Road Storage in a filled unit. When someone is in need of something, they can message the Facebook Page Sharp’s Free Clothes Closet, and they will immediately meet with them to get what they need.
A woman in Brockway calls them to clean out houses she buys, and allows them to keep any items left behind when they clean. This is where many of their household items are gathered.
Sharp said the traffic on the Facebook page is steady with people reaching out for help with items they need. They are willing to help people outside of Reynoldsville, and are known in surrounding communities.
Sharp said they are there for more than just people who have lost belongings in a tragedy. If someone finds an appliance has quit working, and they can’t afford to replace it, they can also reach out the Sharp’s Closet for help.
“We do open up whenever the weather breaks. We were open last year in the summer time until about midwinter,” Sharp said.
Running the closet and being available for people takes up as much time as a part-time job for those involved.
The group is working toward securing a storefront in Reynoldsville for their inventory. A storefront will also make it easier for people to reach out when they need help, and for them to get the items to the right people, Sharp said.
Sharp’s Closet is in need of more volunteers willing to help with sorting clothes, and needs clothing hangers. Sharp can be contacted at 814-661-8024 to make a drop off or pick up appointment.