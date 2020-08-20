DuBOIS — The Sheetz location on East DuBois Avenue is undergoing a complete remodel.
The front exterior of the store has already been torn down and gas pumps have been removed, closing operations to the public while the renovation takes place.
“Sheetz's store on East DuBois Avenue is undergoing a major remodel,” said Nick Ruffner, public relations manager for Sheetz. “Sheetz is excited to be offering our loyal customers in DuBois a new store design which will include a restaurant-style experience with self-service kiosks and additional seating both inside and outside the store.”
Ruffner said the store is tentatively scheduled to reopen to the public later this fall.
Employees at the East DuBois Avenue store have been offered other temporary jobs within the company while the remodel is underway, Ruffner said.
No further information about the remodel was provided.
Sheetz has four locations in the DuBois area, including stores on North Brady Street, Blinker Parkway and Rich Highway in addition to East DuBois Avenue.
Sheetz is a family-owned convenience store chain based in Altoona.