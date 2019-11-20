REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Cooperative Education Coordinator Joe Shields of Brookville has a passion for connecting students with the local businesses and companies that best fit their skill set.
Jeff Tech’s co-op program allows students to work for local companies and earn career and technical education (CTE) credits while earning a paycheck.
Shields is the father of two twin boys with an incredible story. Jack and Jonah were born Dec. 8, 2017 with bronchopulminary dysplasia, a form of chronic lung disease that affects newborns and infants.
Jack spent 689 days at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, then was transferred to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Shields said. Jack was finally able to come home Oct. 29.
Shields took over the CEC position after Rose Weaver retired. He believes Jeff Tech is an “economic hub of the community,” he said.
Shields has background working with agencies like Community Action Inc. and Workforce Solutions, many times working with youth and teenagers as he is now, helping to “prepare them for tomorrow,” he said.
Part of the job so far, Shields said, has been approaching local businesses and companies and being collaborative, promoting Jeff Tech and its students.
Such a partnership is a benefit for both the company and the students, he adds, since the students gain valuable job experience before even graduating, while the company gains good employees.
“Co-op allows students to take what they do in the shop, and apply it in a real-world setting,” he said.
Shields said the program started the year with six co-op students, and there are now more than 20 involved, as well as six new local employers.
Around 18-20 businesses participate in co-op, Shields said, including nursing homes, auto body mechanics, manufacturing and building trades entities.
Shields said he can remember meeting Jeff Tech Administrative Director Barry Fillman years ago, when he said he wanted “every senior working on a job” while still in school.
“That stuck with me,” Shields said.
It’s also part of Shields’ goal set to work with younger students early on, teaching them job and interviewing skills and going over career options with them, helping them recognize the options available for their skill set.
Aside from his line of work, Shields also wants to be somewhat of a “big brother” to students, and someone they can trust and come to, he said.
Fillman said he is excited to see that Shields’ has such passion for connecting students with the right employers.
“With his prior experience and ability to build relationships in the community, he is already impacting Jeff Tech’s goal of having all of our graduates placed in the career field of their choice,” he said. “Our students will benefit from his research expertise when setting goals early, and lean on him to facilitate reaching those aspirations.”