CLEARFIELD — Area residents are invited to “Shop for a Cause” to benefit Clearfield County Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat for Humanity Director of Operations Meri Collins said Walmart Distribution Center in Woodland has donated 10-12 truckloads of items that will be sold Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3 at the Expo I building at Clearfield Driving Park.
Doors will open Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until the items are sold out. All items will be sold, as is, and all sales are final. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.
Shoppers must follow Center for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19. Collins said masks are mandatory and social distancing will be practiced.
“We will limit the amount of individuals in the building at one time,” Collins explained.
Proceeds will benefit Habitat for Humanity’s work and its next building project.
“We just acquired a property on Merrill Street in Clearfield. Plans are to start the build in April or May, depending on weather. That also means our family selection process will soon be getting underway where we start interviewing and selecting a candidate to be the project’s new homeowner,” Collins said.
Volunteers are needed to help with the project, she noted.
“We are particularly looking for skilled laborers, but all volunteers are valuable,” said Collins.
Those interested in more information or applying to be a volunteer at some capacity should email hello@clearfieldhabitat.com or visit www.clearfieldhabitat.com, clicking on the link to volunteer.
According to previously published information, Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit business that relies on donations, grants, sponsorships, and volunteers to fulfill its mission.
There are many different ways to donate to Clearfield County Habitat for Humanity. Monetary donations can easily be accepted online at www.clearfieldhabitat.com. Mail-in donations can be sent to Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County P.O. Box 463, DuBois, PA 15801.