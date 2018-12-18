PUNXSUTAWNEY — Christmas came early this year for Jefferson County children and their families, as they gathered in front of Peebles and Shoe Sensation Saturday morning to “Shop with a Cop.”
Multiple Punxsutawney organizations came together for the fourth year of “Shop with a Cop” — which sees Punxsutawney Police Department officers take children in need to local stores, sending them home with the clothes, coats, shoes and toys they pick out themselves.
Punxsutawney Police Department Chief Matt Conrad said the effort continues to grow larger. Last year, it supported around 18 children, and this year, about 27 children and 13 families.
Local organizations give the PPD names of families with children who may need a little extra help this holiday season, Conrad said.
“We try to help these people out as much as possible,” he said.
Police officers walked around the department store with the children, occasionally throwing in a teddy bear for an extra smile.
Two local 4H clubs donated, helping to provide 20 meals for the families to take home, Conrad said. Shop ‘n Save provided a discount on all the food items.
After the shopping trip, the children weren’t done. Walmart provided a display of toys in front of Peebles, giving them the chance to pick out something to take home.
The Jefferson County Jaguars, a local semi-pro football team, helped package the meals and carry them to the families’ cars that day.
The PPD’s “National Night Out” fundraiser goes toward this effort, Conrad said. Emma’s Catering of Punxsutawney donates all of its NNO proceeds as well.
Punxsutawney State Police troopers and local first responders also helped the children shop and carry bags.
Shoe Sensation Manager Mary Valkosky said the store employees, as well as the police officers and troopers, would be helping fit the children for shoes throughout the morning.
The store had extra shoes sent in specifically for “Shop with a Cop,” she said, so they had the right size for each child.
The families that couldn’t attend on Saturday will have items delivered to them, or can pick them up at the station, Conrad said.
