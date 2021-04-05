DuBOIS — Showers Field made it to the big leagues for opening day. Sorta.
Recently, the Office of the Commissioner for Major League Baseball (MLB) reached out to the City of DuBois to include featuring Showers Field in an upcoming promotion campaign for Opening Day 2021, said DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
“We’re very excited that MLB selected the City of DuBois and Showers Field as one of 15 to 20 municipality/ballparks in the United States to be a part of this promotion,” said Suplizio. “It’s an honor to be selected for our field and it’s something to be proud of for our community.”
On March 27, a videographer came out to capture footage of the premium all-turf field, grandstand seating and stadium signage to include in an immersive, feel-good video with the premise, “Our fields and stadiums are our homes,” said Suplizio.
Besides MLB stadiums, a select number of other facilities and fields around the country are featured which range the various playing levels, including minor leagues, collegiate, amateur and recreational.
The video was created in-house by MLB and live on their official social media accounts. The release of the video was scheduled for the start of the MLB season branded and known by fans as Opening Day, which was April 1.
The video can be viewed on Major League Baseball’s Twitter and Instagram pages.