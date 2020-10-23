REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council heard an update from Jack Shuttleworth on his plans for the collapsing roof on his building during the council meeting Wednesday evening.
Shuttleworth said that in August there was a windstorm that rolled the rubber roofing on the building. He had All State Roofing look at the building and measure for a new rubber roof a week before it collapsed.
“At the time the roof was fine. Nothing wrong with it other than it was rolled back. There was no sags in the roof, and the only problem was that it needed new roofing,” Shuttleworth said.
He said after it collapsed, he got somebody right away to make the building safe. He has a contractor to redo the roof, and someone who will reconstruct the part that has collapsed.
“As quick as the engineer comes up with a plan that is approved by Bill Kulbacki and Pennsafe, they’ll get started on that,” Shuttleworth said.
He also said he would get the mold taken care of that is inside.
“As to the use of it, I don’t know what I’m going to do yet. At this point in time, I’m considering storage on the first floor, and possible studio apartments on the second and third, but I don’t have any definite plans,” Shuttleworth said.
He also referred to the letter from his engineer that council read during the work session that said the alley could be opened pending the weather. Shuttleworth said the engineer was covering all his bases, and he was happy about that.
Farmers National Bank has also told him they are not ready for Swamp Alley to be open yet, as they are still preparing the automatic teller inside. Shuttleworth said as soon as the mason levels off the bricks and pours a concrete pad, the alley would be no problem.
“Once they get the plan OK’d with Pennsafe, they should be getting started on it,” Shuttleworth said.
When asked about a timeframe, he said the mason would be there Thursday or Friday to look at the building, and would likely have it within the week.
“I want you to know I didn’t drag my feet. From the time it happened I was lining up everybody to do the work. You can’t rush them, right now you can’t even get materials that you need,” he said.