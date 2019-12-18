RIDGWAY — Dagus Mines native Beth Shuttleworth is reflecting on the things she has enjoyed most during her time as Ridgway Main Street Manager, a position she had held since May 2017.
The Holiday Cheer Tour, hosted by the Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce Dec. 6, was Shuttleworth’s last day before resigning, and was a great night spent with friends, she said.
Shuttleworth said she is returning to the job from which she came — Penn Highlands Community Nurses.
Shuttleworth says she has enjoyed the community-oriented aspect of being the Main Street manager.
In college, Shuttleworth did an internship at Blairsville Borough where she assisted with things like grant projects, and very much enjoyed it, she said.
Her biggest accomplishments, Shuttleworth says, were starting the Youth Development and Junior Steering committees, pursuing one of her passions for helping guide local youth in the right direction and showcase their skills.
Shuttleworth will remain on the Youth Advisory Board and continue to help guide students toward leadership and other local opportunities, she says.
“These kids prove there are good kids out there who care about their community,” she said.
Shuttleworth has also been the administrative assistant for the Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce since February.
Being involved with planning Ridgway events and seeing local people enjoy them has been one of Shuttleworth’s favorite parts, she says.
“The events are fantastic,” she said. “It’s a thrill to see them get better each year, and to find out what the town thinks.”
She has also enjoyed going to Harrisburg for a conference each summer, Shuttleworth said, where she had the chance to meet with other main street managers and connect.
Through her job as Main Street manager, Shuttleworth has learned a lot about the town and the area in general, and has enjoyed passing on that information to tourists and locals. She will miss the Welcome Center on Main Street most — the place where she met many people, including tourists from Egypt and Australia in the same day.
“A lot of regulars stop every time they travel through,” she said. “You really get to know them.”
The job has also been about promoting economic development and sharing support for local businesses, Shuttleworth added.
She hopes to remain involved in community activities, she said, and continue to see a positive image of Ridgway portrayed.
“There is so many good things happening here,” she said.
Shuttleworth has also enjoyed working with Ridgway Borough and Township supervisors and staff, Ridgway Heritage and Industrial councils, Ridgway Area School District and others, she said.