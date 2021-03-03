ST. MARYS — Since adding tracks to its side-by-side unit in early 2021, Elkland Search and Rescue has been requested for assistance on five recent occasions, said President Matt Young.
Elkland SAR received a 50-percent grant from Act 13 funds distributed throughout Elk County to acquire these tracks, he said. The tracks, which take the place of tires, can travel in any condition, including snow and ice, and are particularly useful during the winter months.
Most recently, Elkland was requested by Pennsylvania State Police concerning a 911 call that came in from a driver on a unmaintained forestry road in Allegheny National Forest on the night of Feb. 28, said Young. In about 45 minutes and with the help of the side-by-side, Elkland rescuers found the person in question and transported them to safety.
Elkland also performed a medical evacuation around two weeks ago, where an ambulance was stuck on an unmaintained road. Young said they were able to use the side-by-side to unload the patient and transport them to a main road.
Two of the other calls took place on Feb. 20, one of them being in Hicks Run, Cameron County, and the other in Clearfield County, when Elkland SAR’s assistance was requested by area fire departments. Young said they were able to provide equipment for fire personnel to make it down a private road to the fire.
Elkland’s personnel and equipment is useful in “many different situations,” said Young, noting that some may not be aware that the organization travels outside of Elk County.
“Agencies shouldn’t hesitate to call us,” he said. “If you need us, call us.”
The services are diverse, too, as the rescue can assistant fire and EMS personnel with its heated and air-conditioned trailers for shelter during a fire or emergency situation at any time of the year, Young noted.
For more information, visit www.elklandsar.com or the Facebook page.