ST. MARYS — An Emporium artist with a passion for painting local landscapes will have around 12 pieces displayed at Gallery 29 on South St. Marys Street starting Friday.
John Sidelinger, originally from Erie, has lived in Emporium since 1978, but has a passion for Elk County, since his father and other family members were from the St. Marys and Kersey areas.
“When I was kid and I would be in the woods, I had such an appreciation for what I saw,” he said. “It was a magical place to me back then.”
Although Sidelinger recalls having some glimmerings of an interest in art growing up, and doing some drawings in college, he said he was flattered when people began to take notice. He drew for Pennsylvania Sportsman Magazine for 25 years.
Sidelinger worked as a forester for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) for many years. Wildlife and nature artwork has always been his focus.
He said he aims to convey his feelings through the artwork — the feel, smells and the sky over the woods, he said.
“I’ve heard people say, ‘I feel like I’ve been there,’” he said. “When I paint something, I want to evoke a pleasing experience or a memory.”
Gallery 29 Owner Jesse Gradl and partner Pete Winklbauer said they are grateful Sidelinger chose to be a part of this exhibit.
He has “unparalleled” attention to detail, Winklbauer said.
“I think John’s work is as good as I’ve seen anywhere in wildlife art,” he said.
Sidelinger has his paintings on display at the Cameron County Artisan Center, but primarily, he said, his artwork is for himself. He wakes up at about 3 or 4 a.m. each day, when it’s peaceful and there are no distractions, to paint.
He never forces a painting, Sidelinger adds, the idea should just be there. He won’t paint something to which he has no emotional connection.
Lately, Sidelinger has been painting lions, tigers and chimpanzees, different from his elk-themed artwork, he says. His favorite pieces are an elk painting and tiger head he created.
“I’m excited to have my work here — it’s local and there’s a sense of community,” Sidelinger says of the St. Marys gallery.