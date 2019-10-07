DuBOIS — A sidewalk project is under way in front of the former Coke plant on Route 255, as well as in front of MedExpress and the Sheetz convenience store on Route 255, according to DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
“Numerous citizens requested that they would like to see a sidewalk in this area,” said Suplizio. “We’re extremely pleased that when we talked to the owners of those properties, Ed Sikora, and Craig Catalone, both of them stepped up to the plate, and after numerous discussions and meetings, decided to put in sidewalks.”
Sikora owns the property in front of MedExpress and Sheetz, while Catalone owns the property in front of the former Coke plant.
“It was great working with them to get this project completed in the City of DuBois,” said Suplizio. “Hopefully, it will be completed by winter.”
The sidewalk project started several weeks ago, Suplizio said.
In the past, Suplizio said citizens attended city council meetings and asked that the project be undertaken.
“People walk in this area often and just wore a path so it’s nice to see it getting done; it’s a collaboration between the city and the two property owners,” said Suplizio.