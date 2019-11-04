RIDGWAY — A Sigel man is facing several charges after he was allegedly driving under the influence of methamphetamine and other drugs in Ridgway.
Dustin Andrew Black, 31, of Sigel, is charged with a felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and driving an unregistered vehicle with a suspended or revoked license, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin’s office Oct. 15.
Ridgway Borough Police received a call about a man passed out in a blue car on Cardott Street Sept. 23, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police discovered the man who was asleep, or passed out, and sweating profusely. They were able to wake Black, who was reportedly conscious but not alert, and he handed police a $20 bill instead of his driver’s license.
Black allegedly also had a clear bag with a green, leafy substance inside on his lap, as well as white pills and red and white-colored stamp bags, according to the affidavit of probable cause, common for packaging heroin.
Police also learned Black’s driver’s license was suspended, and the car’s registration was expired. Officers determined since he was the only occupant of the vehicle, and the key was reportedly in the ignition, that he be placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.
A search of the vehicle reportedly resulted in a brown satchel containing a scale, syringe, pipe, straw and colored-glass jar with a white crystal substance, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Black’s blood draw allegedly showed he had ingested amphetamine, methamphetamine, benzolecgonine — a metabolite of cocaine — fentanyl and other controlled substances, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Black waived his preliminary hearing Oct. 30 at Martin’s office. He is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.