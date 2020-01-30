PUNXSUTAWNEY — A new Punxsutawney cafe will welcome the public for a preview weekend to gather feedback and suggestions before fully opening in March.
Silver Linings Cafe by Shelby Woodring, a veteran of the cafe world, will open its doors for Groundhog Weekend. The cafe is located on North Findley Street.
Woodring grew up in a family that owned a cafe, learning the ins and outs from a young age. She also previously co-owned a cafe in Curwensville.
Woodring believes having a preview period is important for any new business so it can hear the suggestions of its customers. She said the feedback from the weekend will be “invaluable” for meeting and hearing what voids she can fill.
“It’s just good business practice before you totally open up the floodgates,” Woodring said. “It’s all about catering to the town of Punxsy and the market that we have here. We’re a business about people.”
The cafe will be fully functional for the weekend, but will have the back portion closed off because work is still under way there.
She said the weekend will provide an opportunity for the community to get a sneak peek at what the cafe will be like while there’s still time to suggest what could be made better. The weekend falling on Groundhog weekend is a bonus for her.
“It’s the best case scenario. I definitely want to be a part of something that is so deep rooted in the history of Punxsy and that makes Punxsy what it is,” Woodring said. “Groundhog weekend is so good for the small businesses.”
While coffee will be the cafe’s primary offering, there will also be teas, smoothies, and a variety of other drinks. A small lunch menu will be available too.
“I really would love for it to just be somewhere that people can gather and catch up, and bond over, even if it’s not a cup of coffee,” Woodring said. “Just a meeting place where you can stay as long as you want, and just relax knowing that you’re able to be there with a friend an catch up for as long as you need to.”
Through classes she has taken, Woodring has learned about what’s called the “third place,” a place people can gather that isn’t home or work.
“It’s just somewhere else that they feel comfortable that they can go to,” Woodring said. “We want to make everybody feel comfortable.”