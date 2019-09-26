LUTHERSBURG — Although the Luthersburg United Methodist Church is a small congregation with people who are more on the spectrum of senior citizens, it has been in existence since the 1800s, and used to meet at The Golden Yoke, which was the local bar, according to Rev. Kendra Balliet, who is the new pastor of the three-point charge consisting of Luthersburg, Salem and Home Camp United Methodist churches.
“But historically, that used to be one of the only public places that there was in town for folks to get a meal or lodging in the pioneer days,” said Balliet. “And so many bars or saloons, however you want to look at it, would shut down business for an hour or two on Sundays to be able to house the worship service for the community there. It was no different here at Luthersburg.”
What’s also interesting is that it was one of the only places large enough to hold a community gathering, said Balliet.
“Eventually, in the 1950s, the building that’s in existence today was built,” said Balliet. “And they have been worshiping at that building at the corner of Route 219 and Route 322 since approximately 1958.” The church address is listed as 90 Luthersburg-Rockton Road, Luthersburg.
In 1972, the current parsonage was built on land outside of the Salem United Methodist Church.
“But all three churches own the parsonage,” said Balliet. “And they take care of the parsonage together. They have a Charge Council where they iron out and plan worship, and plan discipleship together as a charge. And then each church has their own individual councils as well.”
The Luthersburg congregation participates in several local missions, said Balliet.
“One of the things that the United Methodist does is we have an apportionment,” said Balliet. “The apportionment is something that gets sent into the Conference office. These churches, besides being part of the Indiana District, the larger church is the Western Pennsylvania Annual Conference, which, the land that’s incorporated goes from Erie to Bradford, Somerset, and down to the corner of Pennsylvania where West Virginia is, South of Washington and so forth. So all of those, that’s a big area. There are more than 900 congregations,” said Balliet. “We send the apportionment into the Conference office that handles larger scale missions. So they are involved in raising money for those things.”
The Luthersburg congregation also just held its annual rummage sale this past weekend, which is fundraising for the church.
Members also participate in a ministry at the DuBois Village, where Marlene Milliron has a weekly sing-a-long and Lon Baird, from Salem United Methodist Church, usually helps her when she needs him, about once a month.
Balliet said members are also involved in various community functions at the Brady Township Community Center and Fire Department.
“I’m still getting to know them a little bit more now,” said Balliet. “But they’re warm and they’re caring, down-to-earth folks. And they are very close-knit.”
Anybody is welcome to come worship at the church, said Balliet.
“We are also looking at maybe having some worship back up at the Community Center, new places, new folks,” said Balliet. “Maybe we will do some form of a Christmas service there, and perhaps bringing back the Easter sunrise service that used to happen at the Community Center. So we’re focusing on maybe doing that, not only just as a charge, but also perhaps as a connection with the other United Methodist churches in town.”