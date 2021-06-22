BROCKWAY — Sept. 11, 2021 will mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that brought the nation together. “A Day of Remembrance (A Concert in the Park)” will honor the first responders who never came home, and the ones who are still facing the impacts of that day.
Barbara Warmbier Whitehouse of Ridgway and Christopher McCloskey of Brockway, who brought their musical passions together to plan an event promoting unity, are searching for singers to participate.
The concert is planned for 4 p.m. that day at the Brockway American Legion Post 95 outdoor stage in Brockway. The first rehearsal will be held at Brockway Presbyterian Church at 6:30 p.m. June 30, and will continue every Wednesday after that.
Whitehouse, who founded the Ridgway Concert Choir in the 1990s, was music director at Kane, Ridgway, Brockway and DuBois presbyterian churches throughout the years, and conducted a church choir in several states. She worked as an emergency room nurse at several local hospitals throughout her life.
The concert is to honor first responders such as fire, police and EMS personnel, she said. Organizers are also reaching out to local first responders, requesting they attend in uniform.
Another goal of the event is to give back. Whitehouse is chairwoman of the Ridgway Salvation Army Advisory Board, and McCloskey is human services secretary of the Brockway Salvation Army. Any donations contributed that day will be divided between the two organizations.
Along with traditional tunes like “America The Beautiful,” Whitehouse has chosen two pieces of music specifically written since Sept. 11, including “Promise of the Garden,” written by a music educator.
McCloskey, pastor of BPC, said like many others in his age category, Sept. 11, 2001 was a “childhood defining event.” He was in fifth grade at the time, growing up in Connecticut.
As a country, it’s crucial that people never forget these events, he said. There seems to already be a decreased awareness, especially among those who weren’t alive when the terrorist attacks happened.
“We have certainly gone through a very difficult time in our nation when it comes to being unified,” he said.
This concert of prayer and poetry and song can be a time to “take a break from the noise,” said McCloskey, and a moment for centering and remembering.
Looking back on the terroristic attacks reminds the people what it means to be an American, and that it is not defined by one’s political stance, said McCloskey.
“It was a deep shaking of what patriotism means in our country,” he said. “This reminds us of one of the last great outpourings of unity.”
Gloria Almquist-Shull, principal director of the Concert Choir of Elk County, will be co-director of the Sept. 11 concert, said Whitehouse. DuBois Area Middle School music teacher Joe Sensor will be the accompanist.
McCloskey’s passion for singing was peaked in high school, he says, and he is a tenor by voice part. Since moving to the area, he has been involved in The Village Voices.
“My ministry is also an important way to share my musical shift with my congregation,” he notes.
Thus far, McCloskey said they have collected at least a dozen people from DuBois, Brockway and the Elk County area to sing in the concert.
“There is always room for more voices,” he adds. “We are happy to welcome people of any skill level.”
Those interested in singing can just show up, said Whitehouse, or RSVP. Questions and concerns may be emailed to her at bawarmbier61@gmail.com.