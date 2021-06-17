DuBOIS — The DuBois Volunteer Fire Department’s games continued Wednesday night as the “Sink the Tub” competition was held at the Tannery Dam, with Friendship Hose Co. No. 2 taking first place.
The event was the second part of a three-day competition among the five fire companies that is meant to build camaraderie and community pride.
Friendship also won Tuesday’s “Battle of the Barrel” contest.
Today the firefighters will return to the DuBois Area High School parking lot at 6:30 p.m. for the Standing Pump contest, which will determine the “City Champs” after the weeklong games.
The public is invited to watch the firefighters compete this week.