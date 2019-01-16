KERSEY — An upcoming Elk County event will offer wine lovers the chance to live a healthier lifestyle and grow some microgreens.
A “Sip and Grow” event will be held at Copper Fox Winery on the Million Dollar Highway on Saturday, Jan. 19, at 4 p.m.
Participants will learn “from A to Z, the growing of Mighty Microgreens,” which can be beneficial to families, pets and overall households. Microgreens contain vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and are much more nutricious than full-grown plants.
CFW Owner Jennifer Wolfel said she met Alaria Sun of Brookville at a wine show. After talking with her, she realized how knowledgeable she is when it comes to microgreens.
“Everyone is into healthy living these days,” Wolfel said. “We wanted to learn how to do this during the winter months. Our greens don’t have the same nutrients in the winter as they do when we can grow them fresh in our backyard during the summertime.”
Microgreens are also often used by chefs to enhance the appearance and taste of dishes.
Wolfel says she has trouble growing things herself, so this type of class will help her, as well as others, during their healthy journey.
“I have always done and liked to have different things for others to enjoy,” she said. “I wanted to bring something fun and enjoyable here (to the winery).”
CFW also regularly hosts “Paint ‘n Sips” with artist Ashley Denio, Wolfel said.
“I believe this is unique, because I haven’t heard or seen it anywhere,” Wolfel said. “After listening to Alaria and how much she believes in this, and how it has helped people, it is truly amazing. I always say you meet everyone for a reason.”
The cost of the class is $30 and includes a grow kit to take home and microgreens tastings. For more information, visit the Sun Microgreens Facebook page or call Sun at 814-648-8416.
“We, together, would like to help people help themselves,” Wolfel said. “And, why not enjoy a sip of wine while doing so?”
To reserve a space, send a check to Alaria Sun, 28 Village Lane, Apartment 9, Brookville, PA 15825. Half of the class fee is required to reserve a spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.