PUNXSUTAWNEY — Two sisters from the Punxsutawney area have continued a family tradition and “God’s calling” by distributing clothes to those in need.
Gina and Vicky Bush both live in the Grange area of Punxsutawney. What is now “Grange Helping Hands,” a free clothing service to anyone and everyone, is run from Grange Church of God at 97 North Enterline Road.
The initiative was started by their mother-in-law, Eileen Bush (Ma), at the Punxsutawney Church of the Nazarene, where it continued for 14 years, Gina said. At that time, it was just called “free clothing.”
When their mother-in-law died, she left Vicky in charge, with Gina helping as well. The two women changed the name to “Ma’s Helping Hands” in her honor, running it from the same church for five more years.
There was a five-month-break before starting the clothing service out of Grange Church of God, Gina said, where it is now. In April 2017, the new name of “Grange Helping Hands” came to be.
“Eileen started the free clothing because she knew what it felt like to do without, and wanted to help people in need, no matter their income,” Gina said. “After her passing, God wanted us to continue the calling to help people in need.”
Clothing is offered the first Saturday of each month, and the Friday before, Gina said. Volunteers sort varieties of clothing throughout the month. On Groundhog Day weekend, there also were a few gowns available for upcoming winter formals or spring proms.
The sisters’ faith also keeps them going strong, knowing they have a purpose to make a difference, Gina said.
“We love doing God’s work by helping people in the community and beyond,” she said. “Thanks to God, our church family, everyone who gives us donations and all of our helpers — we couldn’t do it alone.
“It’s important to us and we really enjoy it.”
Free clothing will be available March 1 from noon-4 p.m. and March 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit Grange Church of God on Facebook or call 814-938-2050.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.