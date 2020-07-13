PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Police gathered six lucky children at the police station Friday evening to give them each a new bicycle.
Each child who rode the previous week in the bike rodeo, sponsored in part by the police, were entered into a drawing to win a new bike. With the donations and sponsors of the bike rodeo, the police were able to buy six new bikes.
Kim Wittenburg, the Bike Rodeo Committee chairperson, said they had to travel to Pittsburgh for some of the bikes to ensure the right size.
“On behalf of the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department’s Bike Rodeo Committee, I would like to personally thank Chief of Police Mat Conrad, Chief Clerk Janice Bosak, Lieutenant Frank Wittenburg, Master Patrolman Patrick Renwick and Patrolmen Donnie Haines and Brittany Gray. I also would like to take this moment to thank our partners in this awesome event; The Jefferson County Emergency Medical Service and the Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company,” Wittenburg said.
Sponsors of the event and the bikes were:
- Great Woods Insurance
- Plant Services Group
- ML Screen Printing
- Brackman Chevrolet Team
- S.P.L.A.S.H.
- Amy and Patrick Renwick
The children got to meet with the police, try out their new bikes, and ride around Barclay Square. Wittenburg made sure to get bikes that were the correct size for each of the winners.