ST. MARYS — Six individuals are facing charges after an alleged physical altercation occurred on Washington Street in St. Marys in May.
Charles Eugene Carlson Jr., 38, of St. Marys, is charged with criminal trespassing by entering a structure, a felony in the third degree, and two simple assault misdemeanors. Sierra Leeann Akers, 22, of Kane, and Kimberly Ann Carlson, 31, of St. Marys, are also charged with a criminal trespassing felony and one misdemeanor count of simple assault, according to criminal complaints filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office July 7.
Tiffany Marie Vanetten, 24, of St. Marys, Alicia Renee Kulp, 31, of Kane, and Austin Taylor Douglas, 23, of St. Marys, are all charged with simple assault as well.
The City of St. Marys Police Department was dispatched to the 600th block of Washington Street for reports of a fight May 25. The chaotic scene reportedly involved two people who required medical treatment for injury — Charles Carlson for knife wounds to the back of his neck and Vanetten for facial injuries, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
After the scene was controlled, police interviewed Vanetten, Charles and Kimberly Carlson, Kulp, Akers and Douglas. Through these interviews, police gathered that a verbal altercation began on the back porch of 610 and 612 Washington St. The two porches are connected by a knee wall and lattice. Vantetten allegedly entered the back porch of 610. At some point, the lattice was torn down and Douglas, Kulp, Akers and Vanetten engaged in an argument that involved striking and punching.
Kimberly and Charles Carlson heard the noise and became involved, according to the affidavit of probable cause. At some point, the Carlsons and Akers allegedly climbed over the knee wall and entered Vanetten and Douglas’ apartment, where the altercation continued. While in the kitchen, Charles Carlson reportedly received cuts to his back and neck from a knife. Akers told police she took the knife from Vanetten, who denied ever possessing the knife.
Vanetten and Charles Carlson were both treated at Penn Highlands Elk for injuries.
All hearings will be held at Jacob’s office Aug. 4.