DuBOIS — The sixth fire considered to be arson in the Country Place Trailer Court just off Kilmer Road in Sandy Township occurred Wednesday night, according to Fire Chief Steve Dunlap.
Firefighters were called at 9:56 p.m. to an abandoned mobile home at 94 Time To Bid Road, said Dunlap.
The mobile home was consumed in flames when the firefighters reached the scene, he said.
This fire endangered another mobile home nearby, Dunlap said, so firefighters were kept busy fighting that as well.
“An older woman lives there but she wasn’t at home at the time,” Dunlap said.
Firefighters were able to save the woman’s home, however, he said, noting that it sustained some skirting and window damage.
The other vacant mobile home was a complete loss, he said. The owner of the home is unknown.
No injuries were reported.
The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal, Sandy Township Police Department and Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department are investigating the fire. It was incendiary in nature.
Firefighters were at the scene until 3 a.m. Thursday, Dunlap said. Firefighters from the Penfield Volunteer Fire Department assisted, along with DuBois EMS.
If any residents in the area have seen any suspicious activity or have any information, they are asked to call the state police at 814-776-6136 or Sandy Township Police at 814-371-4220.
This is the sixth fire considered to be arson in the trailer court since February.
The first was on Feb. 16, when a residence owned by Joan Cameroni, 71, 27 Time To Bid Road, and a mobile home at 19 Time To Bid Road were apparently set ablaze at 1:25 a.m.
The most recent one was on May 2 at at 12:26 a.m. at 27 Phillips Creek Road, also an abandoned mobile home. That fire was a complete loss.
