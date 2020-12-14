BROOKVILLE – A New Holland skid steer loader was stolen from Humphrey Charcoal on Knox Dale Road in Pine Creek Township near Brookville sometime between 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 7 a.m. on Dec. 11, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney.
State police said the skid loader was stolen using a truck and trailer. Witnesses reported seeing a blue Ford Super Duty truck, said to be a 2012-2016 version, with a dual-axle trailer hauling a skid loader that matched the description of the one stolen the night of Dec. 10 near the scene, according to state police.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call state police in Punxsy at 814-938-0510.